Lebassis

blackletter-ish.

Lebassis
Lebassis
  • Save
blackletter-ish. blackletter lettering letterad ratchet
Download color palette

A blackletter, mostly from urban cities and ghettos, that has reason to believe she is every typographer eye candy.

Unfortunately, she's wrong.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Lebassis
Lebassis

More by Lebassis

View profile
    • Like