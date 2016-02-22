Emily Zalla

Sunset Botanicals

Sunset Botanicals sunset pattern geometric vine flower leaves leaf plant botanical
Working up some illustrations for an evening event at a botanical garden. Hoping to capture that late-sunset feeling.

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
