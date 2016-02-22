Kenneth Shinabery

Snow White: Tempted?

Kenneth Shinabery
Kenneth Shinabery
  • Save
Snow White: Tempted? temptation good versus evil disney princess fairy tales wacom illustrator childrens book illustration fairy tale snow white
Download color palette

Originally this projected started out as a traditional illustration. I eventually decided to take the illustration one step further and bring it into the digital world.

After doing so.... I started thinking it might be fun to get the design one more twist. So, I decided to tempt Snow White with a little evil and change the appearance slightly.

Kenneth Shinabery
Kenneth Shinabery

More by Kenneth Shinabery

View profile
    • Like