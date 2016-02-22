Jack Whiskers

Sonic Speed | Hand lettering

Sonic Speed | Hand lettering
Why do the weekends seem to fly by so fast?
Sonic Speed. Calligraphic word-mark / logotype
Calligraphy experiments. Sketching / hand lettering on the 'ink unfriendly' surface.

