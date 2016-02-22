Hannes Wizany
EISDIELER | LOGO

Hannes Wizany for Jungbrunnen
EISDIELER | LOGO eisdieler jungbrunnen ice cream corporate design logo
Just finished the logo for the the coolest ice cream shop in my Hometown :)

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
