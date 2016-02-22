RD UX/UI

12th Week (Monday) - New Message

RD UX/UI
RD UX/UI
Hire Me
  • Save
12th Week (Monday) - New Message themeforest free 12 weeks marathon rondeisgn app sketch message new
Download color palette

Download FREE Sketch file

Hi, There

Continuing 12 Weeks Marathon (including weekends) to improve my sketch mobile skills.

--------------

You can read about "how it was" on Medium. Also you can see top shots on Behance

We're available for new projects - ron.e@rondesignlab.com

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
RD UX/UI
RD UX/UI
UX/UI Design at Rondesignlab ⇣
Hire Me

More by RD UX/UI

View profile
    • Like