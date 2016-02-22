RiccoTypo

Typoweek_4

Typoweek_4 sans k humanist type typo typography letter glyph typoweek
The 4th #typoweek is here. Humanist sans serif antique with enhanced end-strokes.
Have a nice day, see you next week :)

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
