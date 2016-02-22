Eloi R

Monet bird

Eloi R
Eloi R
  • Save
Monet bird frame by frame fun handmade ripples water white rough animation 2d painting
Download color palette

This is what happens when you let me draw on Monet's paintings.

Part of an animation for the Musée de l'Orangerie to advertise the famous Water Lilies room.

See this with frogs and chirping birds here :
https://www.instagram.com/p/BCFngmxFIT_/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Eloi R
Eloi R

More by Eloi R

View profile
    • Like