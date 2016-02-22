Tom Bates

👻

Tom Bates
Tom Bates
  • Save
👻 daily100 login sign up ghost ui dailyui
Download color palette

Felt like practicing the old ui stuff. Probably give this Daily UI thing a shot for like a week. Let's see.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Tom Bates
Tom Bates
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Tom Bates

View profile
    • Like