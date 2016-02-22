OtherPeter

Water Monster

Water Monster feeble camping sea monster pixel art pixel graphics motion peter other
Little projects that I'm working on. Never worked with pixel art before, but it is a lots of fun!

*sorry forgot to make it loop fist time.

