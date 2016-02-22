Ales Nesetril
STRV

Feeln - Case Study Preview No.1

Ales Nesetril
STRV
Ales Nesetril for STRV
Hire Us
  • Save
Feeln - Case Study Preview No.1 dark ui orange ui ios streaming movie app streaming app behance case study feeln pavel zeifart ales nesetril strvcom strv
Download color palette

Another collaboration in progress! This time with Pavel Zeifart and Feeln, which is a streaming app that has been featured in the App Store for billion times last year.

I'm working on a case study now and Pavel is currently shooting a cool video in LA.

Instead of posting the whole thing in upcoming 3 weeks I'll keep you updated with little pieces so you can see how is the whole thing coming together!


Behance, Instagram, Twitter

STRV
STRV
Next Level Design & Technology.
Hire Us

More by STRV

View profile
    • Like