Feeln - Case Study Preview No.1

Another collaboration in progress! This time with Pavel Zeifart and Feeln, which is a streaming app that has been featured in the App Store for billion times last year.

I'm working on a case study now and Pavel is currently shooting a cool video in LA.

Instead of posting the whole thing in upcoming 3 weeks I'll keep you updated with little pieces so you can see how is the whole thing coming together!

—

Behance, Instagram, Twitter