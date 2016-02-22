Good for Sale
Dalajlampa

Yawning Panda - SOLD

Dalajlampa
Dalajlampa
Hire Me
  • Save
Yawning Panda - SOLD blacknwhite mark logo brand icon negative space panda yawn sleep

Yawning Panda

Price
$650
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Yawning Panda
Download color palette

Yawning Panda

Price
$650
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Yawning Panda

And here is my version of sleepy panda.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Dalajlampa
Dalajlampa
Hello!
Hire Me

More by Dalajlampa

View profile
    • Like