Flamingo Shop postcard card nature discrimination love illustration flamingo
This is my entry for the contest of this beautiful shop in Bergamo,
cause love is for everyone!
The name of the shop is flamingo, here can you see how it's lovely and amazing what they do
https://www.instagram.com/mysticflaminga7

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
