Technical Icons lock code laptop crypto key cloud shadows line icons technical
This is a set of icons I made for Miracl, a company which is redefining online security. I was challenged with the task to try and make Cryptography look a bit more fun! More to follow ^-^

Let me know what do you guys think, and don't forget to press L if you like it!

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
