Rosi with Panda

bear animals wild cute hat beanie girl animal illustration panda
A lovely colleague of mine Rosi left work recently. She absolutely loves Panda's so this was a quick illustration I eventually made into a card for her.

This was my first time illustrating an animal and trying to get a likeness to someone from a simple illustration so let me know your thoughts!

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
