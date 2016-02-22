Chris Sunderland

Dress Ups

Dress Ups
bunch of different dress options created for these character avatars, objects had to work across 6 different animal heads… made around 40 or so hats, pets and costumes so kids could personalise their in game/app character to make it a little more fun.

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
