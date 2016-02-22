Riccardo Vicentelli

Underwater

Riccardo Vicentelli
Riccardo Vicentelli
  • Save
Underwater poster logo design underwater designer sea logo ui gradient shades inspiration minimal design
Download color palette

Just published Underwater concept project!

Everything comes from my desire to discover the sea world, I don't mean the beaches, but that hidden world you can't see every day because it's under the water. I created an imaginary Diving Club, a place where you can find a Diving School with certified instructors, any kind of Diving equipment and, if you want, a beautiful course to learn underwater photography.

You can see the complete project here

If you want you can follow me on

Behance / Instagram / Twitter

Thanks to all!

5a864f4810e6b63c126cbd78bc24af2b
Rebound of
Underwater
By Riccardo Vicentelli
Riccardo Vicentelli
Riccardo Vicentelli

More by Riccardo Vicentelli

View profile
    • Like