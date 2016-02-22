Just published Underwater concept project!

Everything comes from my desire to discover the sea world, I don't mean the beaches, but that hidden world you can't see every day because it's under the water. I created an imaginary Diving Club, a place where you can find a Diving School with certified instructors, any kind of Diving equipment and, if you want, a beautiful course to learn underwater photography.

You can see the complete project here

