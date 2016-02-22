Daily UI #016 - Pop Up/Overlay

I'm doing this as a way to practice my design skills, explore different styles and have fun. I'm fully aware this challenge doesn't pose any real problem to solve, so it won't really allow me to design actual, working solutions that can be implemented afterwards, which is what design should be about, but I'm unemployed and in need of a good excuse to open Sketch or Photoshop and commit every day to spend a few hours creating things.

That's why I'm looking for criticism and feedback, not just likes. Seriously, if you have something to say, please do, because I think receiving constructive criticism will be the best way to make this challenge really worth it.