Ikea - Modular Logo redesign modular logo
Logo concept was inspired by IKEA's modular products.
Removed the oval, and added a yellow box into the "i",
to keep the important color combination of blue and yellow,
Sweden's national colors and IKEA's origin.

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
