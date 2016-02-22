Łukasz Kondek

Wisps 5

Łukasz Kondek
Łukasz Kondek
  • Save
Wisps 5 shapes bright light soft study form abstract
Download color palette

Lately I have decided to spend some time in order to explore new graphic frontiers, and to study shape and form. I am quite happy with the result, and hope that You'll like it too :D

You can find all of the pictures in full resolution here:
https://www.behance.net/LukaszKondek

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Łukasz Kondek
Łukasz Kondek

More by Łukasz Kondek

View profile
    • Like