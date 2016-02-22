🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Lately I have decided to spend some time in order to explore new graphic frontiers, and to study shape and form. I am quite happy with the result, and hope that You'll like it too :D
You can find all of the pictures in full resolution here:
https://www.behance.net/LukaszKondek