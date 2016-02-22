Misha

Mint Lion

Misha
Misha
  • Save
Mint Lion logo low poly mint lion
Download color palette

i made this logo when i worked in exhibition agency. The trick was in fact that if you remove the letter "н" in the word "Мятный" (mint) , it formed the word "Мятый" (crumpled). Still like this guy

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Misha
Misha

More by Misha

View profile
    • Like