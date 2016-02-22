Amol Chandwadkar

Music App first cut

Amol Chandwadkar
Amol Chandwadkar
  • Save
Music App first cut music app ui iphone app music app ios ui app ui app
Download color palette

First cut of the music app which is currently designing. This is just initial design. This will evolve along the time. Trying a retro look here. Feedback/suggestions are most welcome !

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Amol Chandwadkar
Amol Chandwadkar

More by Amol Chandwadkar

View profile
    • Like