amir mamdoh

Corporate Flyer

amir mamdoh
amir mamdoh
  • Save
Corporate Flyer seo print ready marketing flyer digital creative flyer corporate flyer consulting business flyer business agency ad
Download color palette

Buy this flyer here:
http://graphicriver.net/item/corporate-flyer/12983964/?ref=amirgraphix

THANK YOU FOR PURCHASING THIS FILE…

IMPORTANT:

Before you keep reading please rate this file, if you have problem with the file, feel free to contact me I will help you happily.
ABOUT THE FILE:

• A clean colored PSD (CS4) Files • Easily editable • Well Organize Layered • Print Ready • Size 8.5×11 with 0.25 Bleed • Easy to Change Color, • Main File Does Not Include Picture.
Fonts Used:

• (Myriad Pro) http://www.myfonts.com/fonts/adobe/myriad/

amir mamdoh
amir mamdoh

More by amir mamdoh

View profile
    • Like