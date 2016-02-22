Chris Gannon

3 Ball Drop

3 Ball Drop loader three stretch squash drawsvg line catch drop ball animation gsap svg
A fun loop to start the week!

Check out the live SVG animation of this here (it looks much better than a GIF):
http://codepen.io/chrisgannon/pen/EPBNer/

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
