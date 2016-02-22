Kamil Tatara

Tagoodies icon

Kamil Tatara
Kamil Tatara
  • Save
Tagoodies icon goodies tags icon ios
Download color palette

Icon I've designed for Tagoodies app. Based on letters and tags.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Kamil Tatara
Kamil Tatara

More by Kamil Tatara

View profile
    • Like