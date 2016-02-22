🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
http://chubbee.beegrandinetti.com/
When me and my nerdy Murilo man met, he made this chiptune generator which he named BeeBeeBee.
I promised I would make a little animation to play along with it.
A couple of months afterwards with too much work in between, our little girl is finally born :) Our first tiny stupid project together.
Rise and shine, little bee! Fly the world and go chase your sparkling dreams <3