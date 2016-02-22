Bee Grandinetti

Chubbee

Chubbee space cosmic galatic stars chubbee cheeks cute fat chubby green fly bee
http://chubbee.beegrandinetti.com/

When me and my nerdy Murilo man met, he made this chiptune generator which he named BeeBeeBee.
I promised I would make a little animation to play along with it.

A couple of months afterwards with too much work in between, our little girl is finally born :) Our first tiny stupid project together.
Rise and shine, little bee! Fly the world and go chase your sparkling dreams <3

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
