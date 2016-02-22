Good for Sale
Igor Savelev

Shopmate

Igor Savelev
Igor Savelev
Hire Me
  • Save
Shopmate template pack kit ui sketch photoshop psd shop e-commerce site web

SHOPMATE, UI Kit for the Shop

Price
$28
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
SHOPMATE, UI Kit for the Shop
Download color palette

SHOPMATE, UI Kit for the Shop

Price
$28
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
SHOPMATE, UI Kit for the Shop

Suddenly Rocket from one of the previous shots became a logo for a new e-commerce UI Kit. Check full case study, zoom, press L, have fun!

Behance · Twitter · Facebook

isavelev.com

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Igor Savelev
Igor Savelev
Things designed for screens.
Hire Me

More by Igor Savelev

View profile
    • Like