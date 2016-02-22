Borrys Hasian

Borrys Hasian
Borrys Hasian
Volunteer Projects Screen
Viki.com is a Global TV Powered by Fans. The subtitles come from the fans, not staffs. This screen is used by the fans to keep track of their contributions.

The subtitle (translation) and the segment icons are from Google Material Icons: https://design.google.com/icons/

Borrys Hasian
Borrys Hasian
