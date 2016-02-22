Dinis Bazgutdinоv

PlentyFi Intro

Dinis Bazgutdinоv
Dinis Bazgutdinоv
  • Save
PlentyFi Intro principle ios onboarding animation gui flat friends social money finance interface intro
Download color palette

Whatever your dream is, you'll need money. Here's an innovative app to make your dream come true.

Full project

Macbookfull still 2x
Rebound of
PlentyFi Landing
By Dinis Bazgutdinоv
Dinis Bazgutdinоv
Dinis Bazgutdinоv

More by Dinis Bazgutdinоv

View profile
    • Like