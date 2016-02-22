galalhaytham

Tython free font

Tython free font sans serif display handwritten powerful bold font free
playing around with font design,

u can see full preview here
https://www.behance.net/gallery/34252605/Tython-free-font

and u can download it from here
http://freebiejar.com/fonts/tython-free-font/

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
