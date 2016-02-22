Marcus Kelman

Space Shuttle Discovery launch

Marcus Kelman
Marcus Kelman
  • Save
Space Shuttle Discovery launch logo icon vector illustration spaceship astronaut design sky stars launch rocket space
Download color palette

The launch phase of the Space Shuttle Discover.

87e66adb4592663d3a389b13880b4ba0
Rebound of
Curiosity Aeroshell
By Marcus Kelman
View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Marcus Kelman
Marcus Kelman

More by Marcus Kelman

View profile
    • Like