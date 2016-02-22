Jonas Mosesson

Late Holiday Greetings from Disney

Jonas Mosesson
Jonas Mosesson
  • Save
Late Holiday Greetings from Disney type animation 2d typography
Download color palette

With only 10 months left until santa comes down the chimney again, here's a few animated holiday greetings I made for Disney via Nomadic Agency.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Jonas Mosesson
Jonas Mosesson

More by Jonas Mosesson

View profile
    • Like