Grizzly

Modern House

Grizzly
Grizzly
  • Save
Modern House test bounce up build animation house
Download color palette

For a project a while back, I made a series of houses that got built from the ground up. Had a blast working on the different styles of houses and the animation process. I only used the scale expression for this :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Grizzly
Grizzly

More by Grizzly

View profile
    • Like