Diamond (animated)

My first collab on Dribbble was with graphic designer @Sander de Wekker. He asked to animate one of his illustrations. I decided to make a simple minimalistic animation to fit the illustration style.

Rebound of
Diamond
By Sander de Wekker
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
