Dmitry Stolz

Rozh / Rye

Dmitry Stolz
Dmitry Stolz
  • Save
Rozh / Rye loader motion rye line rozh mark logo stolz
Download color palette

Logo for motion studio Rozh.
@Nikita Melnikov @Pasha Motorin

animation still 2x
Rebound of
Rozh / Rye / Mark animation
By Dmitry Stolz
View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Dmitry Stolz
Dmitry Stolz
Vector Illustrations

More by Dmitry Stolz

View profile
    • Like