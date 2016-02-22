Abdullah Khatib

Maknoon Logo

Abdullah Khatib
Abdullah Khatib
  • Save
Maknoon Logo kufic architecture arabic logo unique branding logo illustrator business card black and white bw maknoon
Download color palette

Don't forget to checkout the @2x version

Hope you like it :)

57a9197b0857636c27ac65a993096b82
Rebound of
Maknoon Arabic Logo
By Abdullah Khatib
Abdullah Khatib
Abdullah Khatib

More by Abdullah Khatib

View profile
    • Like