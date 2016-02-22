Ben White

Spray Can Fuel Editorial Illustration

Spray Can Fuel Editorial Illustration
Hi Dribble, I'm so happy to finally debut! This is an illustration for Engine Technology Magazine. The article explains how either-based materials (DME - found as a propellant in aerosol sprays) could be used to create fuels with ultra-low emissions, that may eventually replace diesel fuel for vehicles.

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
