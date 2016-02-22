Lina Chervenkova

Food Blog Logo

Lina Chervenkova
Lina Chervenkova
  • Save
Food Blog Logo mindful pixels branding food blog logo creator kit mandala logo creator logo
Download color palette

The logo is made with the Mandala Logo Creator. There are 30 premade logos and this is one of them.

Lina Chervenkova
Lina Chervenkova

More by Lina Chervenkova

View profile
    • Like