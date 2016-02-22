Totem Wines stacked logo

Sam Bathe

Primary logo for a specialist wine importer in London. The mark also tiles to form the brand pattern, check it out in the rebound shot.

The site is online at: http://totemwines.co.uk

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Art Director at Zendesk

