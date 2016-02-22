IDBM Indusrial Project Report Page 53 - 54

IDBM Industry Project, Team centro

Aalto University IDBM Industry Project, 2014

The main goal of the project is to support Centro Diseño Cine y Televisión in the development of a new master program in Design and Management where business and creativity are combined in an innovative and synergetic way.

International Design Business Management (IDBM) is a master level program at the Finnish Aalto University. It is a joint education and research platform of Aalto University’s schools of business, design and technology.