Marcel·lí Pérez Memorial

A set of 5 unique calligraphy artworks to pay tribute to Marcel·lí Pérez, who was executed during the Spanish Civil War when he was the mayor of the city of Gandía (Spain). Those artworks were given to his family and to the local authorities.

The quote, by Marcel·lí Pérez says: "Cultivate your spirit and you won'tbe fanatical about what you are unaware of."

The calligraphy artworks were made with liquid watercolours and sumi ink on Fabriano Disegno 5 300gsm paper, presented on a folder made with a neutral gray Canson Mi-Teintes paper.

You can see more details of this project on my website: http://www.joanquiros.com/#/marcell-prez-memorial/