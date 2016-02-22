Manu

2 Dribbble Invite- Dunk it!

2 Dribbble Invite- Dunk it! debut giveaway nba slam dunk basketball invite invitations player designer basket dribbble invite
Aaron Gordon dunk tribute :)

Hi Guys! I have 2 Dribbble invites to share
Send me your 2-3 best works at: backthemc@yahoo.it
(Also, of course, your Dribbble link)

it's not important or necessary for give the invitation, but,
you can follow me here:
https://dribbble.com/manuel-corsi-manu
https://creativemarket.com/Manudesign
https://twitter.com/Manudsg
http://graphicriver.net/user/ManuDesign

Next week I choose the winners, so stay tuned!
Good luck to all :)

UPDATE:
I choose the winners, welcome to Julia:
https://dribbble.com/oatmeal-dsgn
and Svetlana:
https://dribbble.com/imswhoams

