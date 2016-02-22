Basov Design

Wireframes for Crowdfunding website. Mockups

Basov Design
Basov Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Wireframes for Crowdfunding website. Mockups mockups startup crowdfunding website web retina navigation sketch interface ux blueprint mockup wireframe
Download color palette

Crowdfunding website to organize and conduct fundraising campaigns to raise money to pay household and commercial expenses.

Follow us to keep in touch:
Basov Design | Behance | Facebook | Pinterest | Twitter

12b16b0b7944462c1ef7418ce5b9c249
Rebound of
Select your campaign type. Category block
By Basov Design
Basov Design
Basov Design
Made with love. Got a project? Just say hi👋
Hire Us

More by Basov Design

View profile
    • Like