They are two versions of the redesign for Delta Ticket.

According to the survey, I gained insights that the following items are most important:

- Boarding Time

- Gate

- Zone

- Seat

On the other hand, the size of them allows you to put them into your passport.

They finally came out by 3 iterative designing.



Please see more details in the processing book:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/dvsk33vjxizx8iq/Process%20Book.pdf?dl=0