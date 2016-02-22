🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
They are two versions of the redesign for Delta Ticket.
According to the survey, I gained insights that the following items are most important:
- Boarding Time
- Gate
- Zone
- Seat
On the other hand, the size of them allows you to put them into your passport.
They finally came out by 3 iterative designing.
Please see more details in the processing book:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/dvsk33vjxizx8iq/Process%20Book.pdf?dl=0