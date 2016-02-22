Maccy Adalid

Get Shit DONE

Get Shit DONE motivational quotes font typeface quotes vector typography
Get shit DONE is one of my favorite motivational quote from one of the best person in the world Aaron Levie. Simple and direct to the point. Ofter or alot of times we plan and talk too much that we forget to act them out and walk the talk

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
