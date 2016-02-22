Sergii Polkovnikov

iOS guide

Sergii Polkovnikov
Sergii Polkovnikov
  • Save
iOS guide miloskiy specification iphone app design guide ios
Download color palette

It is Monday and time to have some work!

This is design for upcoming redesign of my iOS guide (in russian).

Share your awesomeness by pressing "L".

Something useful for designers:
Huge design collection | Personal Blog (Russian)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Sergii Polkovnikov
Sergii Polkovnikov

More by Sergii Polkovnikov

View profile
    • Like