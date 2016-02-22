New Website!!

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Finally, I can say that my new portfolio website is up and running. It took a lot of after-work hours for almost 6 months. I hacked the code together myself so I wasn't able to do everything I wanted, but I'm really happy with how it turned out.
I'll probably be making some small tweaks in the upcoming weeks and I'd love to develop the case studies a bit more.
Let me know if you guys have any problems or see any bugs. Thanks for the help!
Check it out live.