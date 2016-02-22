Monoxrom

Buro identity

Monoxrom
Monoxrom
  • Save
Buro identity branding retail goods office logotype logo identity
Download color palette

Buro office goods.
Full project here - http://monoxrom.ru/portfolio/rebranding_byuro/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Monoxrom
Monoxrom

More by Monoxrom

View profile
    • Like