Daria Lomova
Red Collar

Preloader

Daria Lomova
Red Collar
Daria Lomova for Red Collar
Hire Us
  • Save
Preloader vrn-dribbble-sd mobile loading gif animation clouds snow pictures preloader redcollar site menu
Download color palette

Check out the preloader from our website http://redcollar.digital/. Every picture represents someone from the team. Can you guess who’s who? Then write it in the comments!

Каждая картинка загрузки с нашего сайта олицетворяет кого-то из команды Red Collar. Сможете угадать кто есть кто? Пишите свои варианты в комментариях!

Red Collar
Red Collar
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Red Collar

View profile
    • Like