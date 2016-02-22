Nguyen Tran

Choose your own sandwich

Choose your own sandwich food sandwiches design mobile app ios layout ux ui vietnam animation
Hello new day bro & sis,

Here is my first animation screen for user select their sandwiches in mobile app. You can take a look at previous screen here: https://goo.gl/vSQ6vj

New screen and animation shot will coming soon.

May the Animation be with you :D

Cheers

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
